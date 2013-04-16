Informal Learning – the other 80%

How to Create and Expand Core Knowledge Generic programs do not focus on internal issues: that’s what makes them generic. Work groups always focus on internal issues: that’s their raison d’être. “While the automated systems approach has its place, we believe that these and other weaknesses prevent the method from supporting scalable solutions to human-interaction intensive learning. However, we are not advocating a return to the one teacher for every student. The dualism of teacher-supports-students or automated-system-supports-students is a false dichotomy. There is another option — students-support-each-other.” David Wiley, in Online self-organizing social systems: The decentralized future of online learning First-generation eLearning had blending all wrong. Implementers thought the important thing was to mix online and F2F. The old hands knew that all along. The blending that counts is the mixture of generic and proprietary. Whip up packaged generic content with informal proprietary information and sip the froth of “how we do things here.” The hunger for proprietary knowledge does not stop at the firewall. Consider Cisco, a company with a staggering thirst for new-product information and detail. Several years ago, they rolled out an online learning program for their field sales and support employees. The next year they implemented a similar program, absent some employee-only information, for partners like IBM, KPMG, and Accenture. This year they’re opening the connection to customers. Intention Marcia Connor throws another variable into the mix: intentionality. [12] The self-directed learner we talked about in the section above was guided by intent. She intended to learn something new and went after it. Not all learning is intentional. We learn things by accident, too. Often we learn the most when we’re looking for something else. A change in environment sparks new concepts for me. On a recent trip to Paris, ah-ha’s seemed to pop into my consciousness almost continuously. If I’ve got a thorny problem to solve, I tell myself “the boys in the backroom” of my brain will work on it as I sleep, and most of the time I magically awake the next morning with an answer. We can put ourselves in places where learning accidents are more likely to happen. Again, in my own case, I learn from participation in professional groups. The eLearning Forum conducts a monthly educational meeting. What activity do participants value most highly? Networking. Why? Because they rapidly find out what’s going on in a matter of minutes. They get precisely what they ask for. Compared to most means of learning, this is fun. Individual learning evolves For at least twenty years, instructional designers have talked about matching the delivery mode of learning to the style of the individual learner. A visual learner would see lots of pictures and diagrams, a verbal learner would hear and read lots of words, and a kinesthetic learner could take frequent reinforcing exercise breaks. Unfortunately, no one has successfully produced a program in this parallel structure because: It costs too much to develop separate programs for each learning style

Every learner uses a mix of learning styles, not just one

Judging from Howard Gardner’s work on multiple intelligences, we might have to accommodate a dozen styles, not just three

It’s more relevant to match the delivery mode to the content (e.g. don’t teach bowling from a textbook)

Designers usually only look at the formal component of learning

We have not decided when to match skills and when to oppose them Perhaps more importantly, how people learn varies as they master a subject and what they already know. A novice needs familiarity with the basics and conceptual understanding. An apprentice needs foundation skills and practice. A seasoned professional needs to keep up with changes in his or her discipline. A master needs recognize when it’s time to innovate and be open to inspirations. Everyone needs to keep up to date with changes. People love to learn but hate to be taught Ask net-savvy younger workers how they would like to learn new skills, and they bring up the features they enjoy in other services: Smart technology that learns about me and makes recommendations, like Amazon

Persistent reputations, as at eBay, so you know who you’re collaborating with

Flexible delivery options, as with the bank offering access by ATM, the Web, phone, or human tellers – give me instruction, an FAQ, a subject-matter expert

Let me choose whether my instruction is push or pull

Give me a way to find out how our company does things, not just generic lessons

Adapt to the learner’s pace, as the Porsche Boxster learns your driving style

A single, simple, all-in-one interface, like that provided by Google for search

Community of kindred spirits, like SlashDot, The WeLL, and MetaFilter

Ability to share information and comments, as with my blog

Show me what others are interested in, as with pointers from BlogDex At one time, functions like these would have been impossible or at least prohibitively costly to contemplate. The interoperability made possible by Web services standards, both .NET and J2EE, changes the game. Additional services can be bolted on to existing infrastructure. Looking back to Geoffrey Moore’s concept that core activities create greater shareholder value than context, many of these informal learning add-ons will probably be provided by third party specialist firms. What’s the best way to invest in informal learning? Informal learning has always played a larger role than most people imagined, but it’s becoming increasingly important as workers take responsibility for their own destinies. Formal learning consists of instruction and events imposed by others. When a worker chooses his path to learning independent of others, by definition, that’s informal. Several years ago the late Peter Henschel, then director of the Institute for Research on Learning, raised theimportant question on this. If three-quarters of learning in corporations is informal, can we afford to leave it to chance? [13] If you agree that the answer to Peter’s question is no, here are three suggestions for organizations seeking to boost results by focusing on informal learning: 1. Streamline the informal learning process 2. Help workers learn to improve how they learn 3. Create a supportive learning culture Streamline the informal learning process Supplement self-directed learning with mentors and experts

Make them available online 24×7

Treat learners as customers

Provide time for learning on the job

Create useful, peer-ranked FAQs and knowledgebases

Provide places for workers to congregate and learn

Build networks, blogs, wikis, and knowledgebases to facilitate discovery

Keep the knowledgebases current

Use smart tech to make it easier to collaborate and network Help workers learn how to improve their learning skills Explicitly teach workers how to learn

Support opportunities for meta-learning [14]

Inventory ways others have learned subjects

Enlist learning coaches to encourage reflection

Calculate life-time value of a learning “customer”

Explain the know-who, know-how framework Create a supportive organizational culture Conduct a Learning Culture Audit [15]

Add learning and teaching goals to job descriptions

Monitor goal/performance – maybe via mentor system

Consider all-in cost of turnover and of not growing your own

Support innovation (which requires making failure “okay”)

Encourage learning relationships

Support participation in professional Communities of Practice

Appendix Seven Principles of Learning From extensive fieldwork, the Institute for Research on Learning developed seven Principles of Learning that provide important guideposts for organizations. These are not “Tablets from Moses.” They are evolving as a work in progress. However, it is already clear that they have broad application in countless settings. Think of them in relation to your own experience. Learning is fundamentally social. While learning is about the process of acquiring knowledge, it actually encompasses a lot more. Successful learning is often socially constructed and can require slight changes in one’s identity, which make the process both challenging and powerful. Knowledge is integrated in the life of communities. When we develop and share values, perspectives, and ways of doing things, we create a community of practice. Learning is an act of participation. The motivation to learn is the desire to participate in a community of practice, to become and remain a member. This is a key dynamic that helps explain the power of apprenticeship and the attendant tools of mentoring and peer coaching. Knowing depends on engagement in practice. We often glean knowledge from observation of, and participation in, many different situations and activities. The depth of our knowing depends, in turn, on the depth of our engagement. Engagement is inseparable from empowerment. We perceive our identities in terms of our ability to contribute and to affect the life of communities in which we are or want to be a part. Failure to learn is often the result of exclusion from participation. Learning requires access and the opportunity to contribute. We are all natural lifelong learners. All of us, no exceptions. Learning is a natural part of being human. We all learn what enables us to participate in the communities of practice of which we wish to be a part. Source: Institute for Research on Learning (now defunct), Menlo Park, California, 1999. Creating a Learning Culture By Marcia L. Conner and James G. Clawson The Batten Institute at the Darden Graduate Business School at the University of Virginia hosted an invitation-only colloquium called Creating a Learning Culture: Strategy, Technology, and Practice June 26-28, 2002. Conner and Clawson’s article challenges managers to assess their organization’s learning culture by rating their agreement with statements such as: People take at least some time to reflect on what has happened and what may happen. Performance reviews include and pay attention to what people have learned. Managers presume that energy comes in large part from learning and growing. People at all levels ask questions and share stories about successes, failures, and what they have learned. http://www.darden.edu/batten/clc/Articles/clc.pdf

Meta-Learning: Improving how one learns You do what’s right for you. My personal practices include: Daily reflection

Be mindful and alert

Talking with your inner voice

Mental feng-shui and Spring-cleaning

Thinking holistically, trips to the balcony

Setting learning goals and monitoring progress

Keeping a journal

Seeking process improvements

Making and maintaining good connections

Recognizing and shutting down bad connections

Holding on to what’s important, improving those memories

Continually asking, “Does this matter?”

Discarding the negative, the inconsequential, the clutter

Sharing your learning insights with others

Reinforcing concepts by teaching others

Maintaining an optimistic vision of the future

Finding and spreading joy in learning

Revere serendipity

Look for miracles Core beliefs of the Meta-Learning Lab Everyone has the capacity to learn but most people can do a much better job of it. Learning is a skill one can improve. Learning how to learn is a key to its mastery. Learning is the primary determinant of personal and professional success in our ever-changing knowledge age. People and organizations that strive to succeed had better get good at it. Our goal is to help them. The Meta-Learning Lab focuses on the process of learning – helping individuals learn how to learn and groups how to create optimal learning environments. http://www.meta-learninglab.com About the Author A veteran of the software industry and the training business, Jay Cross coined the term “eLearning” in 1997. He is CEO of eLearning Forum, a 1500-member think tank and advocacy group, and founder of Internet Time Group. The Group helps organizations learn and perform on Internet time. Breathtakingly fast. Jay helped SmartForce position itself as “the eLearning Company.” He worked with Cisco e-Learning Partners to help them implement and market their initial web-based certification programs. Today he coaches corporate executives on getting the most from their investments in eLearning, collaboration, and visual learning. More than a thousand people visit www.InternetTime.com every day to receive Jay’s insights on eLearning. He is co-author of the recent book Implementing eLearning. In previous lives, Jay sold mainframes the size of SUVs, designed the University of Phoenix’s first business degree program, and joined the Inc 500 for taking a training start-up to prominence in less than three years. Jay has spoken at Online Learning, Training, Online Educa, Image World, Instructional Systems Association, eLearning Guild , eLearning Forum, Learning Objects Symposium, ASTD International, Training Directors Forum, and other events. He delivered the inaugural keynote to the first meeting of the Online Banking Association. He is the author of numerous articles and white papers on eLearning and business effectiveness. He is a founding fellow of the Meta-Learning Lab. Jay was born in Hope, Arkansas, (in the same room as Bill Clinton) and grew up in Virginia, France, Texas, Rhode Island, and Germany. He lives with his wife Uta and two miniature longhaired dachshunds in the hills of Berkeley, California. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Business School, and has subsequently studied instructional design, systems analysis, programming, leadership, information architecture, decision-making, direct marketing, and design. See the latest at www.internettime.com. I love to bat around ideas. Get in touch. If you want to improve informal learning in your organization, give me a call. [email protected] 1.510.528.3105 [1] The Browser revolution–10 years after, by Mike Yamamoto, CNET News.com, April 14, 2003 [2] “Human value chain” is my shorthand for weighing the costs and contributions of the workforce holistically, i.e. counting factors such as turnover, ramp-up time, recruiting, organizational savvy, working relationships, and corporate acculturation. [3] The mission of CapitalWorks (www.capworks.com) is to optimize the performance of human capital. “We work with our clients to increase business growth and value creation. We focus on aligning their strategic and organizational dynamics. We help our clients optimize the continuous learning and know-how resident in their organizations. We work with them to apply adaptive architectures — both social and digital — that leverage their investments and improve their operating performance. [4] Clusters of Creativity, Enduring Lessons on Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Silicon Valley and Europe’s Silicon Fen by Rob Koepp, John Wiley & Sons, 2003, ISBN 0471496049 [5] Clark Quinn, Ph. D., is a cognitive scientist and managing director of Ottersurf Labs, www.ottersurf.com. [6] Thanks to Ted Kahn, Ph. D., for guiding my thinking on this. Ted is a former associate of Institute for Research on Learning. He is CEO of Design Worlds for Learning and co-founder of Capital Works. [7] All Learning is Self-Directed by Daniel R. Tobin, ISBN: 1562861336 [8] Designing Virtual Communities for Creativity and Learning by Ted Kahn, in Edutopia, The George Lucas Educational Foundation [9] See Authentic Happiness, http://www.authentichappiness.org/ [10] See Appreciate Inquiry Commons, http://appreciativeinquiry.cwru.edu/ [11] Page 16, Cultivating Communities of Practice by Etienne Wenger, Richard McDermott, William M. Snyder, Harvard Business School Press, 2002, ISBN 1578513308 [12] Conner, M.L. “Informal Learning.” Ageless Learner, 2002. http://agelesslearner.com/backg/informal.html [13] See “Seven Principles of Learning” in the Appendix. [14] See “Core Beliefs of the Meta-Learning Lab” in the Appendix. [15] See “Creating a Learning Culture” in the Appendix. For more recent thoughts, visit the Informal Learning Center.