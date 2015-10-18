Price of Real Learning going from $2.99 to $6.99

The price of the pdf version of Real Learning will increase from $2.99 to $6.99 on October 25th, a week from today.

Learn from experience without instructors or classrooms.

Work smarter and have more impact

Learn faster and remember more

Embrace openness and learn out loud

Make sound learning practices into lifelong habits

Co-create knowledge with colleagues

Plan how to achieve your growth goals

Learn to be the person you aspire to be

Experience is the best teacher. Real Learning provides techniques and the opportunity to practice these:

Self analysis and goal setting

How people learn in organizations

Casting your net into the feeds and flow to extract the good stuff

How to learn – and demonstrate mastery – with curation

Becoming a search ninja

Refining your crap detectors

Strengthening your memory

When to take breaks

Sketching things out

Conditions/attitudes for optimal learning

Seeking new challenges, leaving “Familiarland”

Taking on stretch assignments

Social learning, conversing, making relationship work

Participating in a community of practice

Reflection – on what’s learned, how it’s learned, and how to improve the process

Working out loud

Getting feedback

Talking business

Breaking nasty habits

Being mindful

Softcover and e-pub versions will be released next month.