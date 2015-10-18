Price of Real Learning going from $2.99 to $6.99

The price of the pdf version of Real Learning will increase from $2.99 to $6.99 on October 25th, a week from today.
Buy enough for your team now. At $2.99 a pop, you could issue a wake-up call to everyone on your floor for a few hundred bucks.
Learn from experience without instructors or classrooms.
- Work smarter and have more impact
- Learn faster and remember more
- Embrace openness and learn out loud
- Make sound learning practices into lifelong habits
- Co-create knowledge with colleagues
- Plan how to achieve your growth goals
- Learn to be the person you aspire to be
Experience is the best teacher. Real Learning provides techniques and the opportunity to practice these:
- Self analysis and goal setting
- How people learn in organizations
- Casting your net into the feeds and flow to extract the good stuff
- How to learn – and demonstrate mastery – with curation
- Becoming a search ninja
- Refining your crap detectors
- Strengthening your memory
- When to take breaks
- Sketching things out
- Conditions/attitudes for optimal learning
- Seeking new challenges, leaving “Familiarland”
- Taking on stretch assignments
- Social learning, conversing, making relationship work
- Participating in a community of practice
- Reflection – on what’s learned, how it’s learned, and how to improve the process
- Working out loud
- Getting feedback
- Talking business
- Breaking nasty habits
- Being mindful
Softcover and e-pub versions will be released next month.